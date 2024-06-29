Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.53. 1,377,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,713. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

