Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,890,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ambev by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Ambev Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,972,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916,364. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

