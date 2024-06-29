Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 133,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,254. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

