Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $292,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3,404,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.61. 757,750 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

