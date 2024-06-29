Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,759,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

NVO traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $142.81. 2,756,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $640.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.