Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 839 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 217,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.