Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 3,140 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 433,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,170,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,421,000.

ULST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 98,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

