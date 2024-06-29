Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $22,650,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

