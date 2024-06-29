American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS QCON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 1,949 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.