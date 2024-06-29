American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QCON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 1,949 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

