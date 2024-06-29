American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance
QCON stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile
