American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2046 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:QPFF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,751 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile
