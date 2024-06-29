American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2046 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BATS:QPFF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,751 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

