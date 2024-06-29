AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 144,093 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.33% of Equinix worth $255,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $756.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $755.85 and its 200-day moving average is $800.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

