AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 436,849 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $110,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

TGT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.