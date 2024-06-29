AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,558 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.20% of Exelon worth $75,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 23,273,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

