AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $35.73 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 393,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,135,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

GEHC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 9,422,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

