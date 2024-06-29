AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $220.53. 12,630,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

