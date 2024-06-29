AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 790 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,565. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.14.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.