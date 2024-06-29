AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 105,099 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,099 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.49% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $53,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,108. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. TD Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

