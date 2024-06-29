AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 25,872 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

