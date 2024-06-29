AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 41,350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,350 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 10,149,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,807. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

