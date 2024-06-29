Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.