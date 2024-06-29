ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 1,555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
ams-OSRAM stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
