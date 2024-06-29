Analysts Offer Predictions for PVH Corp.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2026 earnings at $12.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

PVH stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,219,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

