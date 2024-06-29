Analysts Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT at $10.50

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,504 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

