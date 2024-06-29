Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at $20.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $7.21 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

