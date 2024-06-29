Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $42.86

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SGRY stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after acquiring an additional 247,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

