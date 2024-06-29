Analysts Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) PT at $19.75

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZURA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ZURA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

