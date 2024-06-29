Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,502 ($31.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,529.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of £30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.68).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Insiders purchased 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 over the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

