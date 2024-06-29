Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $693.23

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.23 ($8.79) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.37). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.37), with a volume of 13,834 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £260.70 million, a PE ratio of 647.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 692.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.07.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

