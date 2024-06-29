Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of AIT opened at $194.01 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

