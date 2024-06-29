Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $175.77 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.000482 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $14,100,216.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

