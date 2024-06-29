ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARBB remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. ARB IOT Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
