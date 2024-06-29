argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.42.

argenx stock opened at $430.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

