ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 9,033,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516,010. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

