ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $56,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 9,033,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516,010. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.