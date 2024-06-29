ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $169.00 at Guggenheim

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 103.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 163.62 on Tuesday. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 177.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 110.28.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 198.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

