Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

