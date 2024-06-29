ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,200 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,056.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASAZF remained flat at $27.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.