ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,200 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,056.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZF remained flat at $27.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.