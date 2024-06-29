Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,986. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

