Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.66. 367,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $675.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astec Industries

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

