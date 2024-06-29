Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,209 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

