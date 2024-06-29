Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

