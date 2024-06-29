Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $9.44 Million Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 1.09% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $86.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

