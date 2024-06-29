Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 1,350 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

