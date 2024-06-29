Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 61666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £102 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.57.

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

