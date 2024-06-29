Audius Achieves Market Cap of $180.87 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Audius has a total market cap of $180.87 million and $3.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.