Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $210.65 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

