Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.71. 843,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $204.33.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

