Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

