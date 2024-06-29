Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.