Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,848. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 726,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the third quarter worth $423,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

